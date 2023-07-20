117 Police Personnel Disciplined in Japan in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of police officers and other personnel who were disciplined in Japan from January to June rose by one from a year before to 117, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Of the total, 18 were dismissed, 25 were suspended, 58 were given pay cuts, and 16 were reprimanded.

By type of offense, 46, the largest group, were punished for sexual harassment, secret filming and photographing, indecent assault or other sexual misconduct, followed by 25 mainly for theft, fraud or embezzlement, and 21 for traffic accidents or violations.

Meanwhile, 96 were disciplined for private acts unrelated to their duties.

Also in the first half of 2023, 26 police personnel were arrested, down by three from a year earlier. Of them, nine were arrested for sex crimes, such as indecent assault, molestation and secret filming and photographing, and eight for theft, fraud or other property crimes.

