S. Korea Announces Aug. Trilateral Summit with Japan, U.S.

Seoul, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean presidential office said Thursday that President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet in the United States next month.

According to South Korean media reports, the three leaders are expected to meet at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Aug. 18.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said arrangements are underway to schedule the trilateral summit.

"It is important to further strengthen strategic cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea in dealing with North Korea and maintaining a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Matsuno said.

It will be the first time for the three leaders to gather specifically for a trilateral summit, rather than on the sidelines of an international conference.

