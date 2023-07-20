Yamanashi to Introduce Minimum Paternity Leave of 3 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., July 20 (Jiji Press)--Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki said Thursday that the prefecture, west of Tokyo, will introduce a minimum period of three months for paternity leave in August.

Yamanashi will be the first local government in Japan to adopt such a measure, according to prefectural officials.

The prefecture aims to raise the paternity leave utilization rate among its male employees to 100 pct in fiscal 2024.

Superiors of employees who take paternity leave for three months or more will receive additional points in personnel evaluations.

"By demonstrating the prefectural government's commitment and involving municipalities and companies in the prefecture (in the initiative), we aim to build a society in which paternity leave is taken for granted," Nagasaki told a news conference.

