Japan Sees No Immediate Impact of Soaring Wheat Prices: Matsuno

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday that soaring international wheat prices will have no immediate impact on domestic sales prices.

Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, made the comment in a news conference after Chicago wheat futures soared over 8 pct in Wednesday's trading amid growing supply concerns fueled by the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In Japan, imported wheat is bought by the government, which sells it to flour milling companies.

While noting that the government will apply the current selling prices of imported wheat until September, Matsuno said, "We'll closely monitor the international trade situation, grain markets and price trends with a sense of tension."

