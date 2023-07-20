Japan Cuts FY 2023 Growth Forecast to 1.3 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has cut its forecast for the country's economic growth in fiscal 2023 by 0.2 percentage point to 1.3 pct in inflation-adjusted real terms, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.

The downward revision came as the country's exports in fiscal 2022, which ended last March, were lower than the government's estimate due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in China in the second half of the year.

For fiscal 2024, the government agency expects Japan's real gross domestic product to rise 1.2 pct, believing that the pace of economic growth will be moderate amid elevated prices.

The overall consumer price index, including fresh food prices, is projected to rise 2.6 pct in fiscal 2023, against a 1.7 pct increase estimated earlier. The CPI growth is estimated at 1.9 pct for fiscal 2024.

The latest projections were submitted at a meeting of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

