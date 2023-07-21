Japan Govt Explains Radar Deployment Plan to Local Islanders

Newsfrom Japan

Kitadaito, Okinawa Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry has provided residents of Kitadaitojima with an explanation about its plan to deploy a mobile surveillance radar system of the Air Self-Defense Force on the island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

At a meeting with 100 residents on Thursday, the ministry said it plans to acquire two sites with a total area of about 8 hectares owned by the village of Kitadaito, adding that about 30 ASDF troops will be stationed on the island.

The ministry stressed the need to build a tight surveillance system in the Pacific, where the Chinese military is increasing its activities.

Kitadaitojima, which has a population of some 560, is located some 360 kilometers east of Okinawa's main island. Japan has no fixed radar systems on remote Pacific islands, including Tokyo's Izu and Ogasawara chains, thus leaving the areas not sufficiently covered by the country's surveillance activities.

At the meeting, held at the request of the village, a resident expressed concern over possible impacts of the planned radar deployment on daily life such as agriculture and fisheries operations. Another resident said the process of realizing the plan lacks transparency.

