Household Summer Holiday Budget in Japan Exceeds 70,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese households' average budget for this year's summer holiday exceeded 70,000 yen for the first time in five years, a survey showed Thursday.

The average budget for traveling and other activities rose by 4,036 yen from a year before to 72,668 yen, according to the survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

"It'll be the summer of spending money," the company predicted, noting that it is the first summer holiday period since the lowering of COVID-19's status to a lower risk category under the infectious diseases control law in May.

The online survey collected answers from 1,120 people in their 20s to 50s.

Of them, 186 said their households plan to increase summer holiday expenditures from last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]