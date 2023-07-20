Japan Top Court Sends Back Re-Employment Pay Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Thursday sent back to a lower court a case over a significant reduction in the base pay of people re-employed after retirement.

The top court's First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, annulled a Nagoya High Court ruling that found it unreasonable that the base salaries and other pay of the plaintiffs when they were re-employed workers of Nagoya Driving School were less than 60 pct of their pay before they reached retirement age.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs demand that the defendant, the driving school in the central city of Nagoya, pay the difference between what they were paid before retirement and their pay under the re-employment system.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled on a case involving disparities in treatment between regular and nonregular workers, calling for examining each individual wage item when deciding whether certain working conditions are unjust.

