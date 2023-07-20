Mental Evaluation Begins for GSDF Fatal Shooting Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A psychiatric examination has begun for the suspect in the fatal rifle attack at a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in Gifu Prefecture last month, local prosecutors said Thursday.

The Gifu District Public Prosecutors Office obtained court approval on Wednesday to examine whether the 18-year-old suspect is mentally competent to bear criminal responsibility for the shooting. The examination will last until Nov. 24.

The June 14 shooting during a live-fire training session left Master Sgt. Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Sgt. Kosuke Yashiro, 25, dead and another 25-year-old sergeant seriously wounded.

In the incident, the suspect loaded his rifle magazine without permission and yelled, "Don't move," according to investigative sources.

The suspect shot Yashiro, who tried to stop him, in the side, before shooting Kikumatsu in the head and the other sergeant in the left thigh. He then shot the collapsed Kikumatsu once again in the back.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]