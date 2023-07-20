Japan Average Pump Price Up for 9th Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Tuesday rose 0.7 yen from last week to 174 yen per liter, up for the ninth straight week, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The weekly average pump price hit the highest level since June last year.

The average price rose in 41 of the country's 47 prefectures, fell in five and stayed flat in the remaining one, Kochi.

Nagano posted the highest average price, at 183.6 yen.

Government subsidies paid to oil wholesalers to curb price rises had the effect of pushing down the national average by 11.4 yen.

