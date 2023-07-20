Japan's Mizuho Bank to Establish Startup Support Fund

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese megabank lender Mizuho Bank plans to set up as early as this month a fund to help startups raise money.

The fund, set to be worth 10 billion yen, will buy from startups bonds with warrants to acquire new shares. It is set to be managed by Mizuho Capital Co., a Mizuho Bank subsidiary.

Usually, startups raise funds through share issuance.

The method, however, makes it difficult for young companies to procure funds smoothly when the stock market is weak. In addition, share issuance lowers the per-share value of equity, which is unfavorable for companies.

The use of bonds with share warrants "will allow (startups) to raise funds in a stable way," Kazutoshi Isogai, senior executive officer of the bank's parent, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

