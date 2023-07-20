Mobile Payment App PayPay Now Usable in Offline Mode

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The operator of major Japanese smartphone payment app PayPay on Thursday added a function that allows users to make payments even when their smartphones are offline.

PayPay is the first major Japanese smartphone payment service with such a feature, according to the operator. It can now be used even when mobile networks are disrupted.

The offline mode is available for two payments per day, each up to 5,000 yen. It is also expected to be used in crowded places, such as large-scale event venues.

Users can check their balance and other information when their smartphones are online.

