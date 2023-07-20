Tsunami-Hit Swimming Beach in Japan to Reopen

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., July 20 (Jiji Press)--A beach in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, will be opened to swimmers from Saturday for the first time since a massive earthquake and tsunami struck Japan's northeast in 2011.

The tsunami destroyed a seawall along the beach and damaged beach facilities, including a toilet and a changing room.

The Ishinomaki city government has built an 8-meter-tall seawall and repaired damaged facilities. But the facilities had not been put back into service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, about 30 people, including local residents, cleaned up the beach and collected driftwood and garbage to welcome swimmers back.

"We're proud of this beach. I want many people to come," said Fukiko Takahashi, 60, who took part in the cleanup.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]