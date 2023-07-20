Tokyo-Area Condo Price Hits Record High in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of newly supplied condominiums in the greater Tokyo area in January-June reached the highest level for the six-month period due to rising material and labor costs and higher land prices, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Thursday.

The average price of new condos put up for sale in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba surged 36.3 pct from a year earlier to 88.73 million yen.

Condo demand remained strong mainly among dual-earner households with high incomes. Condo prices "are expected to keep rising moderately" in the second half of 2023, the institute said.

The average price of new condos in the Japanese capital's densely populated 23 wards jumped 60.2 pct to 129.62 million yen, exceeding 100 million yen for the first time, as condos with an average price tag of over 200 million yen were released in Minato Ward.

The previous high in the 23 Tokyo wards was 97.38 million yen marked in 1991, toward the end of Japan's bubble economy.

