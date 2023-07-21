Taiwan Ship Suspected of Conducting Marine Survey in Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Coast Guard regional headquarters confirmed that a Taiwanese marine research vessel dropped what appeared to be a wire into waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone off Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday.

The Japanese coast guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, said Thursday that it detected the move around 1:45 p.m. the same day at a point about 62 kilometers south of the island of Yonaguni in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

After the JCG called for the vessel to stop the activity, saying it is prohibited to conduct a survey without permission there, the vessel collected the apparent wire from the waters around 5:10 p.m. and left Japan's EEZ around 9:20 p.m.

