Nidec Chief Describes Offer for Takisawa as Not Hostile

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp.'s proposal to acquire Takisawa Machine Tool Co. is "not hostile," Nidec Chairman and CEO Shigenobu Nagamori said Thursday, stressing that the deal would give "extremely big synergies" to the two companies.

On July 13, Nidec announced a plan to launch a tender offer for Takisawa in September after the Japanese machine tool maker rejected a business partnership proposal from Nidec last year.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Nagamori said that Nidec's acquisition proposal is "perfect."

"Japanese machine tool makers will lose unless they are made big enough to compete with Chinese rivals. In that sense, I think Takisawa will make the right choice," he said, demanding that Takisawa accept the offer.

Nidec said that its net profit climbed 55 pct to 64 billion yen in the April-June quarter from a year before thanks to a weaker yen and its structural reforms.

