Kishida Kicks off Tour around Japan

Ashikaga, Tochigi Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked off his tour around the country on Friday, making his first stop in Ashikaga in the eastern prefecture of Tochigi.

In Ashikaga, Kishida visited a winery where he saw disabled people work at its vineyard and held talks with them.

Kishida told reporters after the visit that he was pleased to see disabled people work together to contribute to the local community while feeling the joys of working.

"We must strive to create a society that respects diversity and a society in which everyone can maximize their potential," he said, pledging to beef up support for people with disabilities.

Kishida last month said that he would visit various locations throughout the country this summer. He is slated to travel to places such as Toyama, Tottori, Shimane and Fukuoka prefectures through late August.

