Prosecutor May Have Induced Statements in Ex-Justice Min. Bribery Case

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Audio data exists in which a public prosecutor suggested that a former Hiroshima city assembly member would not be indicted if the member gave statements in favor of the prosecution in a probe over a bribery case involving former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, it was learned Friday.

The recorded data indicates that the prosecutor from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad had the member of the assembly of the western Japan city admit that the cash the member received from Kawai was intended for buying votes for Kawai's wife, Anri, in the July 2019 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, by suggesting that the assembly member would escape indictment if the member made such statements.

The Supreme Public Prosecutors Office is aware of the existence of the data and is expected to launch an investigation into the matter.

So far, at least four local assembly members in Hiroshima Prefecture who have been indicted for receiving cash in the high-profile bribery case have claimed that prosecutors suggested they would not be indicted if they admitted the cash-for-vote allegations.

The former Hiroshima city assembly member in question has sought a formal trial in protest against a summary order. A trial is slated to be held.

