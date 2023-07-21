Japan Picks 111 Tertiary Institutions to Boost Science Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Friday it has selected 106 universities and five technical colleges eligible for financial support aimed mainly at encouraging shifts of existing faculties to science-related ones in order to nurture experts in the digital, decarbonization and other growth fields.

The program's primary targets are private universities, many of which have fewer science faculties than other types of universities do, with up to 2 billion yen to be provided per institution.

With the selected institutions including a women's university, education minister Keiko Nagaoka told a press conference the same day, "It is important to build a society where women having expertise in science can play active roles."

The National Institution for Academic Degrees and Quality Enhancement of Higher Education will mainly run the program, utilizing a relevant fund of some 300 billion yen.

Over 10 years, a total of some 250 public and private universities will be chosen to receive aid for faculty reorganization for boosting science education while about 60 institutions, also including national universities and technical colleges, will be given financial assistance to strengthen their functions for nurturing highly skilled digital and other personnel.

