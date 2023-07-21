Japanese Detained in China Gets 1st In-Person Consular Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Embassy in Beijing made its first consular visit in person to a Japanese man detained by Chinese authorities for allegedly violating the anti-spying law, it was learned Friday.

The embassy had made three consular visits to the employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. since he was held in March this year, but they were conducted via video link due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the in-person meeting, held in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, the man said he had no particular health problems, informed sources said.

With discussion about acts of spying not allowed, the actions seen as problematic by Chinese authorities are still unclear.

The man is an executive of Astellas in his 50s stationed in Beijing. He was about to return to Japan after completing his assignment in Beijing when he was detained.

