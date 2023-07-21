Japan Lower House Head Sent to Hospital for Heatstroke

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda was sent to a Tokyo hospital Friday morning after complaining of heatstroke symptoms, informed sources said.

Hosoda, 79, is not in a life-threatening condition, the sources said.

He called an ambulance by himself from his house in Tokyo. Hosoda will stay the night at the hospital for medical examination, according to the sources. His symptoms started several days ago.

Hosoda has been elected to the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, 11 times.

