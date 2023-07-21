25 Years in Prison Sought for 2021 Tokyo Train Attacker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors Friday demanded a 25-year prison sentence for Kyota Hattori, 26, for his knife and arson attack on a Tokyo train in 2021.

Hattori is accused of attempting to murder 13 passengers on a moving express train on Keio Corp.'s Keio Line by stabbing one of them and starting a fire on the train.

In his trial at Tokyo District Court's Tachikawa branch, the defense is disputing whether the act of arson constitutes attempted murder. The court will issue a ruling July 31.

In a past court hearing, Hattori said he wanted to be executed because he felt there was no meaning to life after experiencing trouble at work and learning of the marriage of his former partner.

"I've read victims' statements and realized how many people I caused trouble and pain. I shouldn't have done it," Hattori said, expressing apologies.

