3 Girls Dead after River Drowning in Fukuoka Pref.
Newsfrom JapanSociety
Fukuoka, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Three elementary school girls died Friday by drowning in a river in the city of Miyawaka in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
Around 12:55 p.m., the Fukuoka police received an emergency call from a girl saying her friends were not coming up from the Inunaki River.
According to a local police station, three sixth-grade girls, all aged 11, were rescued about 35 minutes later. They were confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital unconscious.
The incident occurred at a point where the Inunaki River meets the Yamaguchi River, according to the police and a local fire department.
The three girls, who were playing there with five classmates, are believed to have been caught in a drop-off while walking in the Yamaguchi River holding hands. The three were rescued from the riverbed at a depth of about 3 meters.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]