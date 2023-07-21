Fukushima Supermarket Sells Red Salmon Raised by Land-Based Farming

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A supermarket in the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima Friday started selling sockeye salmon, also known as red salmon, raised by land-based farming as sashimi and sushi.

This marked the world’s first successful land-based aquaculture for red salmon, which is prone to diseases, according to Ichii, the operator of the supermarket.

Red salmon cultivated by land-based farming is resistant to diseases or parasites, according to Ichii.

“We’ll be able to deliver fish that people don’t have to think twice about eating in terms of safety,” Ichii President Nobuhiro Ito said.

“I’m delighted that I’ll be able to enjoy raw red salmon without any worries about safety,” a customer said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]