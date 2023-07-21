Record 53.2 Pct of Women Hold Jobs in Japan: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The employment rate for women in Japan reached a record high of 53.2 pct in 2022, up 2.5 percentage points from 2017, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Friday.

The survey also found that a record 85.2 pct of men and women rearing preschool children had jobs.

The figures suggest that shortened working hours and other systems to support child-rearing workers have increasingly been utilized, ministry officials said.

According to the quinquennial survey report, a record 67.06 million people held jobs as of Oct. 1 last year, with the number of women standing at 30,354,000, also an all-time high.

The employment rate for women, including the self-employed, aged between 25 and 39 came to 81.5 pct, exceeding 80 pct for the first time ever.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]