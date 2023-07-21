12 People Recommended as Living National Treasures in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel Friday advised the culture minister to designate classic "rakugo" storyteller Gokaido Kumosuke and 11 others as preservers of important intangible cultural assets, commonly known as living national treasures.

The recommendations by the Council for Cultural Affairs are expected to become final as early as this autumn, bringing the total number of living national treasures in the country to 109.

Gokaido, 75, will be the fourth rakugo storyteller to be designated a living national treasure, following Yanagiya Kosan, Katsura Beicho and Yanagiya Kosanji.

Gokaido was promoted to "shinuchi," the highest rank in the rakugo world, in 1981. Best known for performing long-form stories portraying human dramas, he has also been committed to nurturing successors.

The other 11 people include seven performers--56-year-old noh actor Hosho Kinya, Miyazono Senkazuya, a 72-year-old player of the "shamisen" stringed musical instrument, 72-year-old noh actor Kongo Hisanori, Shigeyama Shime, a 75-year-old "kyogen" traditional Japanese farcical drama actor, Yoshida Tamao, a 69-year-old "bunraku" puppet play performer, 72-year-old kabuki actor Nakamura Karoku and Kiyoyuki Owan, a 76-year-old player of traditional music of the Ryukyu islands.

