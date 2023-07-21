Japan, Croatia Affirm Cooperation as Like-Minded Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, affirmed in Tokyo on Friday the two countries' continued cooperation as like-minded countries.

In a working lunch, the foreign ministers discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's coercive behavior, sharing the view that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable, Japanese officials with access to their talks said.

At a subsequent joint press conference, Hayashi underscored the importance of like-minded countries cooperating with each other at a time when the international order is being challenged.

Grlic Radman noted that through the talks he became aware of growing geopolitical tensions in the region and reaffirmed cooperation with Japan.

They also signed a bilateral aviation pact to pave the way for launching regular flights between Japan and Croatia.

