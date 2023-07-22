NHK Disciplines Employees over COVID-19 Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's public broadcaster NHK has announced disciplinary measures against a total of four employees over a news report on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In NHK's "News Watch 9" program on May 15, relatives of persons who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines were presented as if they lost the persons due to COVID-19 infection.

On Friday, NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., said that it will suspend two employees involved in the news report in question for 14 days, give a pay cut to an official in charge of the TV program, reprimand the program's chief news editor.

According to NHK, one of the two employees failed to properly reflect the points of the bereaved relatives' comments in the news report, and the other, a superior, neglected to provide appropriate guidance and risk management.

The employee had little experience in news reporting and wrongly believed that relatives of vaccination victims can be broadly recognized as those who lost their relatives in the pandemic.

