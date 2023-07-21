Unjust Practices by Tokyo Prosecutor Suspected over Vote-Buying Case

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Audio data show a Japanese public prosecutor hinting at favorable treatment to get a former Hiroshima city assembly member to make a confession that would help build a case against former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, the assembly member's lawyer said Friday.

The data contain audio records of questioning of the former assembly member by the prosecutor from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad over a high-profile vote-buying case involving Kawai, the lawyer said at a press conference in Hiroshima.

Kawai, 60, was found guilty of buying votes for his wife, Anri, 49, in the 2019 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in violation of the public offices election law.

The audio data include remarks by the prosecutor that could be regarded as inducing the former assembly member to make statements by dangling favorable treatment and hinting at the possibility of the member escaping indictment, the lawyer said.

"We'll respond appropriately," the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office said in a statement.

