Bigmotor Withdraws Ads over Insurance Fraud Scandal

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co. has suspended television and radio advertising after being accused of making fraudulent automobile insurance claims, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

"We've decided to suspend commercials and are contacting broadcasters in turn," a Bigmotor official told Jiji Press.

An official at Tokyo FM Broadcasting Co.'s program division said it had received a notice of suspension from Bigmotor on Tuesday and stopped the commercial on Wednesday.

Bigmotor has come under increasing criticism for its disregard for compliance, with an independent committee set up by the company to investigate the scandal suggesting that its management may have covered up accusations of fraud.

The transport ministry plans to hold a hearing on the company shortly to check whether there have been any violations of the road transport vehicle law.

