Toyota to Build Full-Size Moon Rover Test Vehicle

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that it will build a full-size test vehicle for a manned pressurized moon rover by the end of fiscal 2023.

The Lunar Cruiser rover is under development by the Japanese automaker in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

A test course will be built at a Toyota research and development facility in fiscal 2024. The automaker plans to launch the rover into space in 2029.

The rover will be powered by regenerative fuel cells, capable of repeatedly using the water believed to be on the moon.

The small and lightweight regenerative fuel cell can be used on Earth, especially in remote islands and areas affected by disasters. Toyota hopes to create new businesses using the fuel cell in non-outer space areas as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]