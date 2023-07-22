Ex-Defense Bureaucrat Eyed as Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering appointing Atsuo Suzuki, a former top bureaucrat at the Defense Ministry, to succeed Kenichi Takahashi as assistant chief cabinet secretary in charge of national security and crisis management, informed sources have said.

If Suzuki is appointed, it will be the second consecutive time for the assistant chief cabinet secretary post to be held by a former administrative vice minister of defense.

Suzuki assumed the post of administrative vice minister of defense in July 2022, and was involved in work to revise the country's three key national security documents later that year.

The government is believed to have concluded that Suzuki is suitable for the task of promoting the government's efforts to strengthen defense capabilities.

