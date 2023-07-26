Farmers Endeavoring to Preserve "Kaga Yasai" Heirloom Veggies

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., July 26 (Jiji Press)--Farmers and others are battling to save "Kaga Yasai" heirloom vegetables grown in the central Japan city of Kanazawa and pass down the produce to future generations, after they were gradually disappearing from dinner tables.

Alarmed about oblivion for the traditional local vegetables, which are difficult to mass-produce, people concerned have created a certification system for Kaga Yasai. They are also working to raise awareness through social media and partnerships with businesses.

Flourishing as a "jokamachi," or castle town, at the heart of the Kaga Domain during the Edo period and as a major agricultural area, Kanazawa, now the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, part of the Hokuriku region, is home to many unique vegetables not seen in other parts of the country.

Kaga Yasai vegetables had been popular down the generations, but they have gradually been forgotten with more and more consumers coming to choose vegetables by putting weight on their appearances and whether they are easy to cook.

In 1997, vegetable farmers and local authorities joined forces to set up the Kanazawa City Agricultural Produce Branding Association. The association recognized 10 vegetables, including the "Gensuke Daikon" white radish, as Kaga Yasai vegetables. It added five more to the list by 2003.

