Japanese Retailers Keen to Capture Demand for Eel on Day of the Ox

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Department stores and supermarkets in Japan are enthusiastically working to capture demand for cooked eel, the Japanese delicacy people traditionally enjoy on the midsummer Day of the Ox to restore energy.

"Many consumers are happy to splurge on a special day," a department store official said, although rising prices are generally making people frugal. This year's midsummer Day of the Ox falls on this coming Sunday.

Retailers are offering both expensive products, including those prepared by established restaurants, and innovative items for price-conscious consumers.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.'s Daimaru store in Tokyo offers a bento boxed meal containing eel and "kuroge wagyu" Japanese beef for 3,240 yen and a bento of roast beef and eel, priced at 3,402 yen.

Sogo & Seibu Co.'s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo has increased the amount of expensive eel products it sells by about 10 pct from the previous year. They include an eel dish prepared by traditional eel restaurant Nodaiwa.

