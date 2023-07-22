Hyper Japan Festival 2023 Opens in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Hyper Japan Festival 2023, an event showcasing various aspects of Japanese culture including anime, games, fashion and food, opened in London on Friday, expected to attract a total of around 30,000 visitors through Sunday.

Over 200 businesses are participating in the three-day festival at a large exhibition center in the British capital.

The Japanese culture festival, first held in 2010, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was held on a smaller scale in 2022. This year, it is being held on a full scale.

Visitors, including anime fans dressed as characters, enjoyed activities such as tasting Japanese sake and watching an art performance using a traditional brush and ink.

Among the day's visitors was a 60-year-old chef from Norwich, eastern England, dressed as a character from the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" hit manga series, along with a 15-year-old daughter. The chef said that they also wanted to see educational exhibits to learn about Japanese culture.

