Rainy Season Ends in Eastern, Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday that this year's rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin eastern and Tohoku northeastern regions of the country.

The end of the rainy season in Kanto-Koshin, which includes Tokyo, came three days later than usual and one day earlier than last year.

In Tohoku, the season ended two days earlier than usual in the southern part and six days earlier in the northern part. The agency was unable to determine the end of last year's rainy season there.

Kyushu in southwestern Japan is now the only region where the end of this year's rainy season has not been announced.

The start of the rainy season was announced on June 8 in Kanto-Koshin and on June 11 in Tohoku.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]