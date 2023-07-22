Japan Kicks off National Campaign to Support Child Rearing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held an event in Tokyo on Saturday to mark the launch of a national campaign to support children and child-rearing families.

"We hope that a social circle friendly to child rearing will spread nationwide," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the event, stressing his administration's efforts to address the country's declining birthrate.

The campaign is aimed at raising social awareness about creating an environment that is conducive to raising children.

The event was attended by Karina Maruyama, a former member of the Japanese women's national soccer team who gave birth to her first child in February.

Maruyama said that her family uses a car to travel because the baby cries, although she would like to use Shinkansen bullet trains.

