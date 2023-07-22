Matsuno Conducts 1st Inspection to Ensure Civil Protection

Newsfrom Japan

Ishigaki, Okinawa Pref., July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno visited the city of Ishigaki in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday to conduct the first inspection to ensure the protection of citizens in the event of an armed attack.

Matsuno met with Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama at the city office. He also inspected the port of Ishigaki, which would serve as a base for evacuating residents and tourists from the island city.

It is the first time that the chief cabinet secretary has made such an inspection since the civil protection law was enacted in 2004.

The move came as China is expanding military activities in the East China Sea, including around the Nansei island chain in southwestern Japan, and as concerns are growing about a possible emergency in Taiwan.

At their meeting, Nakayama requested the construction of shelters for residents, and Matsuno agreed that shelters are necessary, given the time needed to evacuate residents and tourists from the island.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]