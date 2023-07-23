70th Year Marked since Philippine Pardon of Japanese Soldiers

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, July 23 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony in the Philippines this month marked the 70th year since the Southeast Asian country's then president pardoned 105 Japanese World War II soldiers accused of war crimes.

The ceremony was held on July 13 in the city of Muntinlupa in the Manila metropolitan area, where the 105 soldiers had been held.

Among the participants were descendants of then President Elpidio Quirino and a daughter of a former Japanese military painter who helped make the pardon possible.

The daughter, Kayoko Kano, 78, said in a speech that the president's decision paved the way for the development of relations between Japan and the Philippines.

During the war, Japanese and Allied forces fought in many battles in the Philippines.

