Japan Govt to Help Elderly, Others Rent Homes

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to help the elderly, disabled and others rent homes, by creating an environment that allows landlords to rent properties to them with ease.

There are cases in which landlords refuse to rent properties to such people out of concern that they might default on rent, die alone or cause trouble with neighbors.

In response to these concerns, the government will strengthen life support for these people, such as helping them to find jobs and access social services.

To discuss specific support measures, an expert panel was set up this month jointly by the land ministry, the welfare ministry and the Justice Ministry. It will draw up an interim report by this autumn.

Under an existing system, prefectural governments designate nonprofit groups and social welfare corporations as housing support bodies to provide consultation services to people with rental difficulties, also including single-parent households and those released from prison, guarantee their rent debts and monitor them after they move in.

