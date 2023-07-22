Japan Off to Strong Start at Women's Soccer World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Hamilton, New Zealand, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan got off to a strong start at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with a 5-0 win over Zambia in a Group C match on Saturday.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Japan is 11th, and Zambia 77th.

Japan aims to win the World Cup for the first time in three tournaments. The country will face Costa Rica on Wednesday.

In Group E, the United States, seeking a third consecutive World Cup victory, defeated Vietnam 3-0.

