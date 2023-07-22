Kishida Stresses Global Solidarity at Reiwa Rincho Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that, at upcoming diplomatic events, he will call on the international community to unite under the idea of a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Kishida was speaking at a meeting in Tokyo to mark the first anniversary of the Reinventing Infrastructure of Wisdom and Action national council, dubbed Reiwa Rincho.

Referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister said the world "must not return to the law of the jungle."

With summit-level diplomatic events, including a Group of 20 summit and a U.N. General Assembly session, scheduled for August and beyond, Kishida also said he will seek to "reconstruct" the United Nations, expressing his eagerness to review the roles of the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, Kishida said that Japan-South Korea relations are "clearly showing improvement" and that he hopes to seize this opportunity to further promote the bilateral ties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]