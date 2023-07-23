3 Injured in Knife Attack near Kansai Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Three people were injured in a knife attack on Sunday on a train at a station near Kansai International Airport in the western Japan city of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture.

A knife-wielding man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police received an emergency call reporting the incident at Rinku-town Station at around 10:25 a.m.

According to fire authorities, the three injured were two men in their 70s and 20s and a train conductor in his 20s of West Japan Railway Co., or JR West. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect, Kazuya Shimizu, 37, whose occupation and address are unknown, admitted to stabbing passengers on a JR train, informed sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]