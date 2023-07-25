Low Flights of U.S. Ospreys Approved over Japan's Mainland

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The burden placed on Japan by the U.S. Marine Corps' deployment of Osprey transport aircraft in the small island prefecture of Okinawa, southernmost Japan, will increase with low-altitude flights by U.S. Ospreys newly being allowed in other parts of the country at full scale under a fresh bilateral agreement.

The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to lower the minimum safe altitude for flight training by U.S. Ospreys in mountainous areas of Japan, outside Okinawa, to about 60 meters, from around 150 meters conventionally in line with Japan's aviation law.

The change took effect on July 10 after Tokyo accepted a request from Washington to provide places for practical training for the Ospreys.

The flight routes decided under the bilateral agreement have not been disclosed, however. Prefectural governments in Japan are out of the loop, even though dangerous low-altitude Osprey flights are set to become normal over the Japanese archipelago.

An altitude of about 60 meters is lower than some power transmission towers in mountainous areas of Japan. Osprey pilots "need to know the routes well because wires for wood transportation are put up in the mountains," a former Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force pilot who used to fly attack helicopters said, adding that at least two Ospreys are expected to fly together at a time, including a rescue aircraft, to prepare for possible accidents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]