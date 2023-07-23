Incumbent Yamamoto Wins Gunma Governor Election

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., July 23 (Jiji Press)--Gunma Governor Ichita Yamamoto won Sunday's gubernatorial election in the eastern Japan prefecture, overwhelming two challengers including a prefectural labor organization official supported by the Japanese Communist Party.

Yamamoto, 65, was backed by groups of mayors of municipalities in the prefecture, as well as construction, medical and other industry groups.

During the campaign, Yamamoto highlighted his achievements during his first term, including the fight against COVID-19, and pledged to work to increase the happiness of the people of the prefecture.

The JCP-endorsed challenger, Kiyoto Ishida, 66, emphasized his intention to prioritize welfare services and the livelihood of residents.

The gubernatorial election was held in line with the expiration of Yamamoto's first term. Voter turnout came to a record low of 29.65 pct.

