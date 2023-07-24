Japan Starts Talks to Ease Foreign Care Worker Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese welfare ministry panel Monday started discussions to expand the types of work foreign care workers can perform amid labor shortages in the elderly care service sector.

The panel of experts will examine whether to allow foreign workers to engage in home-visit care services, currently not permitted to them partly due to concerns about language barriers.

The panel, which held its first meeting Monday, plans to show the basic direction of an expected revision to the existing system by year-end.

Foreigners can work at elderly care facilities under Japan's programs to accept foreign technical interns and foreign workers with specified skills.

But they are not allowed to engage in home-visit care services, involving assistance in bathing and eating, which are usually provided one on one to service users by care workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]