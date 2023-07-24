Japan Eyes Shelters for Taiwan Contingency

Newsfrom Japan

Ishigaki, Okinawa Pref., July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will speed up work to build evacuation shelters in the Nansei island chain in the country's southwest as tensions simmer over the Taiwan Strait, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

"We'll need to discuss the scale and strength (of shelters) as well as stockpiles, taking into account the situation and population of each area," Matsuno told a press conference in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.

In addition, Matsuno suggested that the central government will hold talks with local governments and companies on securing transportation capacity to evacuate residents from the islands.

A tabletop evacuation exercise conducted by the Okinawa prefectural government and others in March revealed challenges including how to respond when ships cannot sail due to a bad whether, Matsuno said.

"We'll work closely with local governments and transportation operators to improve the effectiveness of civil protection," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]