Tokyo's Yamanote Line Halted for Hours Due to Glitch

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--All services on East Japan Railway Co.'s busy Yamanote Line in Tokyo were suspended for hours Monday morning after signal control equipment failed in the small hours.

In the incident, 68 trains were canceled and 34 trains were delayed for up to four and a half hours during the morning rush hour. Some 110,000 people, mainly commuters, were affected.

The company, better known as JR East, halted both the inbound and outbound services from the first trains due to the glitch, which happened at Osaki Station in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward.

The train services resumed around 9 a.m. but remained disrupted for some time. The company is investigating the cause in detail.

According to JR East, staff confirmed the failure after a message informing of the problem was displayed on the monitor of the operational control system of the Yamanote Line around 2:25 a.m.

