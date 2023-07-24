Mercari Begins Service for Item Search Using ChatGPT
Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese online flea market operator Mercari Inc. on Monday launched a new service allowing people to search for items on sale using OpenAI's ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence chatbot.
This will be available to those who have subscribed to a paid service for ChatGPT.
According to Mercari, people can find products they are looking for through a natural conversation with ChatGPT if they type in information such as their characteristics and price ranges in the chatbot.
If a user asks ChatGPT what should be brought to his or her first camp, for example, the AI tool suggests a tent, sleeping bag, bug repellant and other items, as well as the reasons for the choices. It also tells the user not to forget to bring a pad to be placed under the sleeping bag.
Mercari's conventional search function has mainly involved typing in keywords and showing recommendations based on search histories.
