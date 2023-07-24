Govt to Hold Hearing with Bigmotor over Insurance Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Monday it will hold a hearing with Bigmotor Co. Wednesday over fraudulent auto insurance applications by the major used car dealer.

Cases of the Tokyo-based company's misconduct, including padding repair costs by intentionally damaging vehicles, have been confirmed around the country.

The ministry will look into the firm's possible violations of the road traffic law.

A report compiled by an investigation panel of lawyers cited many improper cases, including those in which Bigmotor employees inflated repair fees in applications to nonlife insurance firms by scratching car bodies with a screwdriver. At least 1,275 such fraudulent claims have been made, according to the report.

The ministry plans to summon chiefs of relevant divisions of Bigmotor to ask them about details on the malpractices as well as about issues written in the report to determine whether the company violated the road traffic law.

